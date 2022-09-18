Park City teen killed, second teen injured in Laurel crash

LAUREL — Two teenage boys from Park City, both 16 years old, were involved in a crash on Old Highway 10 near Laurel around midnight Saturday, Montana Highway Patrol says. The driver was killed and the passenger taken to the hospital with injuries.

MHP says the teens were westbound in a Honda Civic headed down Old Highway 10 near 21st st., when the car went off the right side of the road, re-entered the road way, slid sideways and went off the left side of the road. The car flipped, hit a tree, and landed on its roof, partially submerged in water.

Both were wearing seatbelts and MHP says wet roads and speed were factors in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.

Neither of the boys have been identified and the condition of the injured boy is not known at this time.