‘About an hour’: Kelly says Trump has spent little time fixing shutdown

In an interview with Scripps News, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said President Donald Trump has not spent enough time trying to end the government shutdown, as Kelly’s Democratic colleagues urge negotiations.

Kelly said Democrats are willing to reopen the government but that lowering the cost of health care remains a priority for the party. The shutdown reached its 36th day on Wednesday, the longest in U.S. history.

Although Republicans hold majorities in the House and Senate, their 53-member caucus is not enough to break a 60-vote filibuster in the Senate. The GOP needs at least seven Democrats to support what Republicans call a “clean” continuing resolution, which would continue funding the government.

Democrats point to reductions in tax subsidies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Affordable Care Act as a major concern. Combined with changes to Medicaid eligibility requirements, they say millions of Americans will face higher health care costs.

“It’s millions and millions of people who will be unable to afford their health insurance if we do not do something about this as Congress. The Speaker needs to understand that he is the Speaker of the House,” Kelly told Scripps News.

Kelly was among Democrats on Wednesday urging Trump to come to the negotiation table.

“This president is refusing to negotiate a fix for this. He has spent a grand total of about an hour on this in the last six or seven weeks,” he said.

Trump and Republicans have expressed a willingness to negotiate changes to health care but say those talks must come after the government reopens.

In an interview aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Trump said he would not be “extorted” into negotiations with Democrats.

Trump called the Affordable Care Act a “defective plan” and said it is up to Democrats to end the shutdown.

Kelly acknowledged the effects of the shutdown on families — from the loss of SNAP benefits to government workers going without paychecks.

“It is a huge problem that this president is going to use poor people who don’t have enough money for food as leverage in a negotiation,” Kelly said. “That is not right.”