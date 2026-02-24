Ahead of State of the Union, debate grows over Save America Act and voting rules

One issue President Donald Trump is expected to address during his State of the Union speech Tuesday is voting integrity. Trump has been pushing for Congress to approve the Save America Act, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering.

The bill also calls for states to take steps to ensure only U.S. citizens are registered.

The measure passed the House but could face challenges in the Senate. The League of Women Voters has opposed the legislation, saying it would create another barrier to voting.

RELATED STORY | Here’s when and where to watch Trump's 2026 State of the Union address

Trump has also suggested he would sign an executive order requiring election officials to review a person’s identification before allowing them to vote. Although some officials have expressed concern over this provision, 83% of Americans said in 2025 that they support requiring photo identification at polls, according to the Pew Research Center.

Trump has said these provisions are needed to ensure elections are conducted fairly.

David Becker, executive director and founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research, said some of the information the White House has provided on voter integrity has not been accurate.

RELATED STORY | US women’s hockey team declines Trump's invitation to State of the Union

“Our election system is secure. It is transparent. It is verifiable. It is better than it’s ever been before,” Becker said.

“The Trump administration itself reviewed 50 million voter records and found that 99.98% of them had documented citizenship attached,” he added.

Becker said the Save America Act could make it more difficult for states to prepare for the upcoming midterm elections if approved by Congress.

“We need to continue to speak the truth about our elections and support our public servants who run those elections in the face of this continued disinformation and, frankly, grift,” Becker said.