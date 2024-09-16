Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt charged with federal gun crimes

The suspect in what law enforcement is calling an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was charged in federal court Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after authorities said he was spotted pointing a rifle through a fence near where Trump was playing golf at his club in Florida.

Routh entered court Monday in dark prison scrubs, with his feet and hands shackled, according to Scripps News West Palm Beach. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, The Associated Press reports. If convicted, Routh could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and five years for the second.

A bond hearing is set for Sept. 23 and a probable cause hearing or arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 30, AP said.

What to know about the suspect

Routh is a construction company owner who volunteered to fight for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He's also been an outspoken critic of Trump. In a self-published book last year, Routh called the former president “an idiot, a buffoon, and a fool.”

Routh also has a criminal past involving guns.

In 2002, the Greensboro News & Record reported Routh barricaded himself inside a roofing business in North Carolina during a three-hour standoff with police. Routh was hit with several charges in the incident, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, which was a fully automatic machine gun.

It is being reported that Routh lived in North Carolina prior to moving to Hawaii.

Officials speak out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is launching its own investigation into the incident.

"The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club," DeSantis said on X.

"The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," he said.

President Joe Biden also called on Congress to provide the Secret Service with more support.

“One thing I want to make clear is, the Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need," President Biden said.

“Thank God the president is OK," he said.

He said the Secret Service can determine whether that means they need more personnel or not.

President Biden previously spoke out in a statement condemning political violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris echoed similar sentiments.

“I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today," she said in a statement on Sunday. "As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more to violence."

“I am thankful that former President Trump is safe. I commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement partners for their vigilance,” said Harris. “As President Biden said, our administration will ensure the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to carry out its critical mission.”

Trump was not hurt in the incident, which was the second alleged assassination attempt on his life in nine weeks.

He took to social media Sunday night to thank the Secret Service and other law enforcement officers for keeping him safe.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes — it was certainly an interesting day!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his office of brave and dedicated patriots, and, all of law enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

