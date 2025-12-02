'I won't let it happen': Kelly slams Pentagon probe, accuses Trump of 'bullying'

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said Monday he will not be silenced or intimidated by the Trump administration’s investigation into him over a video urging military members to ignore what Democratic lawmakers describe as unlawful orders.

“Donald Trump has had one political play: bullying his opponents into silence,” Kelly said at a press conference. “He did it as a failed casino owner who bankrupted his properties and screwed over his contractors. He did it as a reality TV host known for firing people. And he’s done it as president, who tries every day to intimidate people with no regard for the rights or well-being of the American people.”

"I'll say this for the guy, while he's never seemed to do much right, for most of Donald Trump's career, bullying has worked out for him," Kelly added. "But not now, because I won't let it happen."

WATCH | Sen. Kelly accuses Trump of 'bullying' him into silence

Kelly's comments come a week after the Pentagon announced it had opened an investigation into him for “serious allegations of misconduct.” Officials did not say what the allegations involve.

The announcement followed the release of a video featuring Kelly and other Democrats, who urged service members to refuse unlawful orders after expressing concerns over U.S. military strikes on boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean. The message did not cite specific examples or say where such orders might originate.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, sharply criticized the video, accusing the lawmakers of encouraging the military to defy the commander in chief.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot and NASA astronaut elected to the Senate in 2020, said the investigation would not deter him from fulfilling his duties. Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Kelly could be recalled to active duty for a possible court-martial or face administrative action.

