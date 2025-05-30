Department of Homeland Security releases list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

The Department of Homeland Security is putting more than 500 so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" on notice.

The agency published a list of cities, counties, and states on Thursday that it says are "deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

The publication of the list comes a month after President Trump signed an executive order targeting undocumented migrants and jurisdictions that protect them. The order directs government agencies to identify potential cuts to federal funds that go to sanctuary jurisdictions, including grants and contracts.

The potential loss of those funds would be "huge," according to Katie Scott, the chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in Michigan.

"Losing federal funding means that we really have to think about the impact of the services that we're available to provide to people, like community health workers, outreach programs, things that we do with our nonprofit partners to provide food for food banks," Scott said. "All of those things end up needing to be reevaluated."

Meanwhile, the administration says it will double down on its efforts to carry out its immigration policies.

"We're going to flood the zone, and sanctuary cities will get exactly what they don't want: more agents in their neighborhoods, more work site enforcement," White House border czar Tom Homan said Thursday.

The list of sanctuary jurisdictions covers cities and counties across more than 30 states and Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told Scripps News Group inclusion on the list was based on multiple factors "including self-identification as a sanctuary jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens."

RELATED STORY | New executive order threatens to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities

But leaders from several of the jurisdictions listed said they shouldn't be included.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement his city is not a sanctuary city, noting it does not have jurisdiction over the jails.

"We follow our limited obligations as defined under federal immigration law," Scott said.

He said Baltimore is a "welcoming city" and will protect the rights of its residents.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley told Scripps News Group Las Vegas that her city shouldn't be included, either.

"The entire city of Las Vegas is surprised," Berkley said. "We have never been a sanctuary city. We are not a sanctuary city. We're not ever going to be a sanctuary city, and I'm respectfully requesting that the Department of Homeland Security remove the city of Las Vegas from that list."

The agency did remove some jurisdictions initially listed, including at least two counties and one city in Colorado.

Denver's mayor says that proves the DHS wasn't careful when compiling the list.

"Considering DHS has removed several Colorado counties from the list less than 24 hours after publishing, it doesn't seem like they even know what their own criteria is," a spokesperson for Denver's Mayor's Office said.

City and county officials also say they have not been formally notified by the agency about their status as a sanctuary jurisdiction and only became aware of it due to the published list on the DHS website.

"We have not been notified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Oakland County has any issue or that it is included on any list of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions," Michigan's Oakland County executive David Coulter and Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "We are not a sanctuary jurisdiction. We are confident that the county's policies and practices comply with federal law, and we were incorrectly placed on this list."

DHS says that the list can be changed at any time and will be updated regularly.