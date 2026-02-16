FBI will not share evidence in Alex Pretti's death with state investigators, Minnesota says

The FBI late last week told Minnesota investigators it would not share any information or evidence related to the shooting death of Alex Pretti, who died in Minneapolis in January.

"While this lack of cooperation is concerning and unprecedented, the BCA is committed to thorough, independent and transparent investigations of these incidents, even if hampered by a lack of access to key information and evidence," said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

"We will continue to pursue all legal avenues to gain access to relevant information and evidence," his statement read.

At the end of January, the Justice Department opened a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti's death.

Minnesota officials sued late in January to prevent federal agencies from destroying evidence in the case. Some of that evidence had been removed from the scene, preventing state investigators from analyzing it.

A judge placed and then later lifted an emergency order to compel the preservation of evidence, saying federal officials had assured him evidence would be kept.

Meanwhile, in a separate inquiry, the Hennepin County attorney’s office told Scripps News it was preparing to request evidence in the case of Pretti's death from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

It has also requested information in the case of Renee Good's death, including physical evidence, videos and photographs recorded by federal agents, the names of all federal agents and officers involved in the shooting and medical records for agents or officers for any injury related to the shooting.

A county attorney told Scripps News “I don't have confidence” that federal agencies would supply the requested information.

Pretti's death was ruled a homicide, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said.

Citing government records, ProPublica identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two officers who fired at Pretti.