ICE agents conduct investigations at two San Diego restaurants

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained several employees at a popular South Park restaurant Friday evening, causing the establishment to close during what would typically be a busy dinner service.

San Diego ICE says its agents conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta on Friday evening.

Managers at the restaurant said that three employees were taken away in handcuffs after ICE agents entered the premises and demanded identification from all staff members.

The agents identified themselves as ICE officials and presented warrants, according to restaurant management.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as a crowd gathered around ICE vehicles, video showing a flash bang going off at one point.

The restaurant, which operates multiple locations throughout the area, was forced to close for the evening with tables emptied and a "closed" sign posted at the entrance.

We reached out to ICE, and they gave us the following statement:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can confirm that ICE San Diego conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta Restaurants in San Diego, Ca. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further releasable information at this time. Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe Deputy Press Secretary, Southwest Team

This incident follows similar ICE operations in the region. Two months ago, ICE agents detained 15 migrants without legal status at an industrial paint shop in El Cajon. Last week, agents were also seen detaining migrants at the immigration courthouse downtown after their asylum cases were dismissed.

This article was written by Kylie Strandberg for the Scripps News Group in San Diego.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.