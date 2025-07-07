Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Suspect dead after 'active shooter' incident at Border Patrol facility in Texas

The shooting took place at a Border Patrol facility across the street from McAllen International Airport.
Border Patrol Texas Shooting
Valerie Gonzalez/AP
Officials work the scene of a shooting at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025.
Border Patrol Texas Shooting
Posted

A 27-year-old man was killed Monday after opening fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities said.

Federal agents returned fire at Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Monday morning.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | One injured, suspected gunman killed in Michigan church shooting

The shooting took place at a Border Patrol facility across the street from McAllen International Airport.

Law enforcement said they found another rifle and more ammunition. Rodriguez said the man’s motive is currently unknown.

One officer was injured in the shooting, but Rodriguez said it was unclear if the injury was from shrapnel or a bullet.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader