Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested near Israeli consulate in Chicago

Police made at least four arrests Tuesday night after pro-Palestinian demonstrators charged officers in Chicago.

Dozens of protestors, some wearing black and some carrying Palestinian Flags, gathered outside a building that houses the Israeli consulate in Chicago, roughly 2 miles away from the convention center where the Democratic National Convention is ongoing.

One of the protesters was encouraging the others to "shut down the DNC." Others burned an American flag.

The protest is considered illegal, since demonstrators did not obtain a permit for their gathering.

Scripps News witnessed Chicago Police continuing scuffles with demonstrators, making use of bicycles to quickly respond to the needs of the protest and create temporary barricades.

Earlier arrests

Thirteen people were arrested Monday, many of them who were involved in a breach of security fencing in a park at the DNC site. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said about 3,500 people were present at Monday's demonstrations, the overwhelming majority of them peaceful. Those arrested faced charges including criminal trespass, resisting and obstructing an arrest and aggravated battery of police officers.

New fencing and reinforcement went up around the DNC on Tuesday. There were no protesters or police in that park on Tuesday.

Fifteen people had been arrested in connection with protests as of Tuesday morning, police officials said.