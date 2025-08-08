Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deadline expires today as Trump considers summit

The deadline set by President Donald Trump for Russia to agree to a ceasefire deal with Ukraine comes today and without any significant progress, President Trump has hinted at serious economic repercussions for Moscow.

President Trump announced the self-imposed deadline, pushing for an agreement that could ease tensions in the region. However, with no deal reached, the focus could shift to tariffs and secondary sanctions targeting Russia's trading partners, including nations like Turkey and China.

While discussions of a possible summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have emerged, uncertainty remains about whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be included in those talks. Both the U.S. and Russia have indicated interest in a meeting, but major questions linger regarding the conditions and the timing.

In a recent Oval Office briefing, President Trump expressed frustration with Putin's response to the deadline.

“It’s going to be up to him,” he said, voicing disappointment over the lack of progress. He further indicated that Putin's willingness to meet with Zelenskyy is not a prerequisite for their discussions.

The prospect of additional sanctions looms large, with potential targets including countries that maintain substantial trade relations with Russia. The implications of such measures could significantly escalate economic tensions, especially considering existing trade issues between the U.S. and China.

As the deadline arrives, many are left wondering what the next steps will be for the U.S. and its allies in addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

