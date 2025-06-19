Upcoming Supreme Court rulings: These key cases remain before current term ends

With less than two weeks left in its term, the Supreme Court has numerous major cases still to rule on.

One of the most anticipated cases remaining on the court's calendar concerns birthright citizenship. This case, which has generated significant public misunderstanding, traces back to the first day of President Donald Trump’s second term when he signed an executive order to prohibit birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented migrants on U.S. soil.

Traditionally, children born in the U.S. are granted citizenship, regardless of their parents' immigration status. But following Trump’s executive order, lawsuits arose to challenge its validity, leading this particular case to reach the Supreme Court through the emergency docket.

This case, however, is not asking the justices to consider the constitutionality of Trump’s authority to enforce his executive order; instead, they will determine whether lower courts can intervene and prevent the president from exercising his proclaimed rights. This presents a complex legal issue that may leave some questions unanswered regarding the citizenship status of children born to undocumented migrants.

In addition to the birthright citizenship case, about 16 other cases await judgment, with several designated as major. One such case from Texas addresses online pornography.

The Texas attorney general is seeking to impose age verification requirements for accessing adult content to prevent minors from viewing it. However, critics from the adult entertainment sector argue that these measures could infringe on freedom of speech and discourage online activity due to privacy concerns.

Another significant case arises from Maryland, involving a school district's curriculum. Parents in Montgomery County want to exempt their children from reading materials related to same-sex relationships, claiming it conflicts with their religious beliefs.

The school district contends that merely being exposed to such content does not constitute indoctrination. Justice arguments revealed a divide, with liberal justices questioning where the exclusion might end, while conservatives pointed out that alternative opt-out options already exist in other districts.

As the Supreme Court approaches its final stretch, it faces a daunting list of cases, though extensions are still possible, as seen in previous terms.

