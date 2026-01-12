Smithsonian removes Trump impeachment details from National Portrait Gallery exhibition

The Smithsonian has removed details about President Donald Trump's impeachments from a portrait exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

The museum installed a new black-and-white portrait of President Trump last week with a simplified label showing only his birth date and that he is the 45th and 47th president.

The previous label mentioned he was impeached twice on charges of abuse of power and incitement of insurrection after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Smithsonian says it's exploring a more minimalist approach for new exhibitions.

The change comes as the museum faces pressure from the White House to align with the administration's vision.

