Susan Monarez ousted as director of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Susan Monarez, President Donald Trump's nominee to be director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arrives to testify before the Senate HELP Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
Susan Monarez was let go from her position as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.

According to a social media message from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Monarez was as of Wednesday "no longer director" of the CDC, the nation's foremost public health agency.

It was not immediately clear whether or how officials otherwise informed Monarez of her firing.

Scripps News has reached out to the CDC, HHS and the White House for comment.

Monarez's ouster comes less than a month after she was confirmed by the Senate to lead the CDC.

Monarez, 50, was named acting director in January and then tapped as the nominee in March after Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

