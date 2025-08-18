Trump says he will lead effort to eliminate mail-in voting

President Donald Trump has promised to "lead a movement to get rid of mail-in ballots."

Trump has long railed against mail-in voting, calling it "highly inaccurate." He blamed it for his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden, despite numerous investigations finding no widespread voter fraud.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump also said he wants to move away from "controversial voting machines" and instead use "sophisticated watermark paper," which he claimed would be more accurate and faster to count.

"We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting," Trump stated. "All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED."

Trump said the topic of mail-in voting came up during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"He said your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting. He said, mail-in voting, every election — no country has mail-in voting. It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections. And he said that to me because we talked about 2020. He said, you won that election by so much," President Trump told Fox News following his meeting with Putin.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order seeking to overhaul the U.S. election system. It directs officials to require proof of citizenship for voters and to accept only mail-in ballots received by Election Day. The order is being challenged by several Democratic attorneys general.

While states administer their own elections, the federal government provides grant funding that could be targeted by the Trump administration. Any attempt to restrict or withhold those funds would likely face legal challenges.

