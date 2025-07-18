Trump sues WSJ; Bondi files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records

President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Dow Jones & Company, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, less than 24 hours after the newspaper published a report claiming the president sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a lewd birthday letter in 2003.

President Trump said Thursday night that he had warned Rupert Murdoch — who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit — that legal action was imminent. The two Wall Street Journal reporters who authored the article are also named in the suit.

According to the WSJ, the letter was part of a 50th birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell was assembling for Epstein. The newspaper reported that it was one of dozens of letters compiled into an album.

According to the report, President Trump’s letter included “typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman,” along with his signature. It read: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

President Trump is quoted in the article denying that he wrote it.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump told the WSJ.

In addition to the lawsuit, the Department of Justice filed a request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the Epstein case in the Southern District of New York.

Following the WSJ's report, President Trump said he directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the release of the records — an apparent effort to counter criticism that his administration hasn’t done enough to make the files public.

President Trump has faced growing backlash from some of his most loyal supporters after the DOJ and FBI released a memo stating that a comprehensive review of the Epstein investigation found no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals and no grounds to charge additional parties.

That conclusion disappointed many of President Trump’s allies, who had expected his administration to reveal a so-called “client list” connected to Epstein’s network.