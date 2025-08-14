What's likely happening behind the scenes ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting?

President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being closely supported by the American intelligence community.

President Trump initiated the talks in an effort to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which have been at war since 2022, when Russia launched its invasion.

A former National Security Council official told Scripps News that President Trump was likely briefed on the meeting during his presidential daily briefing on Thursday. That report typically provides U.S. analysis on what to expect from the summit, what Putin is likely to request, and assessments of the Russian leader’s aims and objectives. The official noted that such briefings do not include policy recommendations, only information and analysis.

Ned Price, a former CIA analyst and senior State Department official during the Biden administration, spoke about the unusual nature of the meeting. It has been described as more of a “listening session,” and Price noted that meetings of this nature rarely occur unless both sides believe a viable solution is within reach. He echoed concerns voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying it is a victory for Putin simply to be invited, especially after President Trump didn't follow through with additional sanctions and tariffs on Russia last week.

The White House said President Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one. A Secret Service agent confirmed they will remain outside the room if both countries agree, with Russian security doing the same. Price warned that such arrangements create risks, as intelligence agencies will lack a clear record of what was discussed. Typically, a “memcon” — or memorandum of conversation — is shared afterward with intelligence leadership.

Price also raised security concerns about Putin’s plane being on the ground in Alaska, citing Russia’s aggressive intelligence operations. He said it is safe to assume they will attempt to collect as much information as possible while on U.S. soil. That could pose challenges for the U.S. military base hosting the talks, though measures such as disabling Bluetooth and Wi-Fi could help mitigate risks. Still, he said, senior White House staff will be prime targets for Russian intelligence gathering during the summit.

He added that intelligence services worldwide will seek clues about the meeting’s outcome by targeting emails, phone calls, faxes and other communications. The stakes are high, he said, not only for Europe as it grapples with a land war but also for Taiwan, where leaders are watching for signs of how the conflict might influence Chinese President Xi Jinping.

