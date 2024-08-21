These were the songs played for each state during the Democratic National Convention's roll call

The ceremonial roll call at the Democratic National Convention was more like a party than an official nomination.

It was purely celebratory since Democrats had already voted virtually for their nominee before this year’s convention —but besides that, the atmosphere was starkly different from the Republican National Convention's roll call, largely due to the presence of an onstage DJ.

DJ Cassidy, a spin artist from California who has deejayed notable political events in the past, introduced each state and territory with a unique, instrumental “walk-up” song. Some were obvious choices, while other songs played might have you scratching your head.

RELATED STORY | 'Let's get to work': former President Barack Obama calls on America to unite to elect Kamala Harris

Emily Soong, spokesperson for the convention, said, "The soundtrack for our roll call represented the broad coalition of supporters rallying behind the Harris-Walz ticket all across the country. The selected songs reflected a diversity of genres and artists and were chosen to celebrate the unique character of all 57 delegations as they rally around Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s nominations.”

Here’s the official DNC roll call playlist:

Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama” - Lynyrd Skynyrd

An obvious song choice, although the band is actually from Florida.

Alaska: “Feel It Still” - Portugal. The Man

The rock band is from Wasilla, Alaska, where two of its members met in high school and began playing music together.

American Samoa: “Edge of Glory” - Lady Gaga

Most likely a nod to the territory’s position as the most outlying territory in the United States.

Arizona: “Edge of Seventeen” - Stevie Nicks

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is from Phoenix.

Arkansas: “Don't Stop” - Fleetwood Mac

The track was the official song of former President Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign. He is famously from Arkansas, where he served as the state's governor.

California: “The Next Episode” - Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg; “California Love” - Tupac Shakur, featuring Dr. Dre; “Alright” and “Not Like Us” - Kendrick Lamar

Most of the artists are from California. Tupac was born in New York City, but there’s no denying his song is a Golden State anthem.

Colorado: “September” - Earth, Wind & Fire

Philip James Bailey, one of the group’s lead singers, was born in Denver.

Connecticut: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)” - Stevie Wonder

Delaware: “Higher Love” - Kygo & Whitney Houston

This song was a staple of President Joe Biden's campaign, and he represented the First State in the U.S. Senate for 36 years.

Democrats abroad: “Love Train” - The O'Jays

Abroad = travel = trains, maybe?

Washington, D.C.: “Let Me Clear My Throat” - DJ Kool

The rapper was born and raised in our nation's capital, but this was a missed opportunity to play some go-go.

Florida: “I Won't Back Down” - Tom Petty

Petty was born in Gainesville, and his songs have often been used in political campaigns.

Georgia: “Turn Down For What” - DJ Snake and Lil Jon; “Get Low” - Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz

One of the most exciting moments from the roll call was Lil Jon’s surprise appearance to show his support for Vice President Kamala Harris. The rapper is from Atlanta, and performed a mash-up of two of his most notable songs with some lyric changes.

Guam: “Espresso” - Sabrina Carpenter

Other than this being the unofficial song of the summer, the choice isn't clear.

Hawaii: “24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

The pop, R&B and funk singer and songwriter is from Honolulu.

Idaho: “Private Idaho” - The B-52's

Seems like another obvious choice for the namesake.

Illinois: “Sirius” - The Alan Parsons Project

The track is considered the official walk-out music for the Chicago Bulls.

Indiana - “Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough” - Michael Jackson

Jackson was of course born in Gary, Indiana.

Iowa: “Celebration” - Kool & The Gang

Kansas: “Carry On Wayward Son” - Kansas

The band Kansas is actually from Kansas, specifically the capital city of Topeka.

Kentucky: “First Class” - Jack Harlow

The rapper and singer was born in Louisville.

Louisiana: “All I Do Is Win” - DJ Khaled

Rapper and producer DJ Khaled is from New Orleans.

Maine: “Shut Up and Dance” - WALK THE MOON

Maryland: “Respect” - Aretha Franklin

An interesting choice since Franklin is from Tennessee.

Massachusetts: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” - Dropkick Murphys

In addition to the obvious name choice, the band was formed in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Michigan: “Lose Yourself” - Eminem

The rapper famously grew up in Detroit.

Minnesota: “Kiss” and “1999” - Prince & The Revolution

The legendary musician was famously born in Minneapolis.

Mississippi: “Twistin' the Night Away” - Sam Cooke

Cooke was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Missouri: “Good Luck, Babe!” - Chappell Roan

The rising pop star is from the Show Me State and refers to herself as the Midwest Princess.

Montana: “American Woman” - Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska: “Firework” - Katy Perry

Nevada: “Mr. Brightside” - The Killers

The alt-rock band formed in Las Vegas.

New Hampshire: “Don’t Stop Believin'” - Journey

New Jersey: “Born in the U.S.A.” - Bruce Springsteen

Mr. Springsteen is famously from Long Branch, New Jersey.

New Mexico: “Confident” - Demi Lovato

The singer-songwriter was born in Albuquerque.

New York: “Empire State of Mind” - Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys

A classic ode to New York City by two native artists.

North Carolina: “Raise Up” - Petey Pablo

The rapper and producer is from Greenville, North Carolina.

North Dakota: “Girl on Fire” - Alicia Keys

Northern Mariana Islands: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Ohio: “Green Light” - John Legend featuring André 3000

The singer, who will have a live performance Wednesday night at the convention, was born in Springfield, Ohio.

Oklahoma: “Ain't Goin' Down ('til the Sun Comes Up)” - Garth Brooks

The country singer is from Tulsa.

Oregon: “Float On” - Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania: “Motownphilly” - Boyz II Men, “Black and Yellow” - Wiz Khalifa

Boyz II Men is from Philadelphia, while Wiz Khalifa's "Black and Yellow" is about growing up in Pittsburgh with a nod to the official team colors of the Steelers.

Puerto Rico: “Despacito” - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

Both Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are from San Juan.

Rhode Island: “Shake it Off” - Taylor Swift

Swift owns the most expensive home in the state of Rhode Island, where she famously has Fourth of July squad parties.

South Carolina: “Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine” - James Brown

The artist was born in Barnswell, South Carolina.

South Dakota: “What I Like About You” - The Romantics

Tennessee: “9 to 5” - Dolly Parton

The country music icon was famously born and raised in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

Texas: “TEXAS HOLD EM'” - Beyoncé

Besides the obvious namesake choice, Queen B is from Houston.

Utah: “Animal” - Neon Trees

The rock band formed in Provo, Utah.

Vermont: “Stick Season” - Noah Kahan

The folk-pop artist is from Strafford, Vermont.

Virgin Islands: “VI to the Bone” - Mic Love

The rapper is from the Virgin Islands.

Virginia: “The Way I Are” - Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson and D.O.E.

Producer and rapper Timbaland is from Norfolk, Virginia.

Washington: “Can’t Hold Us” - Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Both musicians are from Washington — Kent and Spokane, respectively.

West Virginia: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” - John Denver

The classic song is an anthem to the natural beauty of West Virginia.

Wisconsin: “Jump Around” - House of Pain

The hit song is famously played at University of Wisconsin home football games.

Wyoming: “I Gotta Feeling” - Black Eyed Peas

The organizers of the DNC have made this an actual playlist. You can listen here.