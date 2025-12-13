Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trump balances Army-Navy football game festivities with strong warning to ISIS

Before the Army-Navy matchup, Trump honored three Americans killed in Syria by an ISIS gunman and vowed strong U.S. retaliation.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
President Donald Trump walks onto the field with Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, left, and Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, right, before the start of the 126th Army-Navy NCAA college football game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Baltimore.
Posted

President Donald Trump attended the Army-Navy football game Saturday, while also promising “serious retaliation” for the death of three service members in Syria.

“We will retaliate,” Trump told reporters on his way to the game.

Two US service members and a civilian were killed and three service members were injured, according to Central Command, after “an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria.”

"These are great, three great people. And it's just a terrible thing. Syria, by the way, was fighting along with us. The president, the new president of Syria is, as they told me, and I'm not surprised, he's devastated by what happened. This was an ISIS attack on us and Syria. And again, we mourn the loss and we pray for them and their parents and their loved ones. Very, very sad,” Trump said.

Later in the afternoon, Trump arrived to cheers from midshipmen and cadets at M&T Bank Stadium for the 126th running of the Army-Navy football game.

“Everyone is asking who am I supporting, Army or Navy? My answer is: 'You must be joking if you think I’m going to give you that answer!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social on his way to the game.

Trump stood on the field to watch a flyover, participate in the coin toss, and throw hats to the crowd during halftime.

