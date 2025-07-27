'We'll see': Kentucky Gov. Beshear addresses presidential run speculation

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is gaining national attention as speculation grows about his political future, including a possible presidential run.

Beshear addressed the growing speculation about his political ambitions. "We'll see," he said.

"If I am a candidate that can heal this country, then it's something I'll consider. If someone else is that candidate, they'll have my support," he added.

The governor emphasized that his main priority remains serving Kentucky, but his recent activities have generated buzz both locally and nationally.

Earlier this month, Beshear made stops in South Carolina, an important early primary state often visited by presidential hopefuls. He was also recently profiled in Vogue magazine, which created significant social media attention.

"Who would have ever thought I'd be in Vogue magazine? That was not on my bingo card," Beshear said.

Beyond joking about being featured in the high-fashion magazine wearing jeans from the Gap, Beshear expressed pride in sharing Kentucky's successes with a national audience.

"It's telling Kentucky's story. I mean, the first question that people will ask is how is a Kentucky governor in Vogue magazine? And the answer is what we've done together," Beshear said. "It's breaking every economic development record that's out there. It's having the best three-year average for wages. It's breaking our tourism record three straight years in a row. It's seeing jobs come to places that haven't seen them in long enough. And I think it's having a state where the temperature has been turned down, where neighbors aren't yelling at neighbors like in many other places."

"I think when people see what's happening in Kentucky right now, they see some hope. Some hope for a better future. Hope beyond the conflict," Beshear added. "And if I can share what we've done - which is way bigger than me, this is all of Kentucky - with the rest of the country, that makes me pretty proud."

This story was originally published by Karolina Buczek with the Scripps News Group in Lexington.