Watch

Actions

Pondera County Health Department rebounds after staff resignation

items.[0].videoTitle
Pondera County Health Department is rebounding staff resignation in November
Randi Schlosser
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 11:16:53-04

CONRAD — The Pondera County Health Department is making progress in getting back up to speed after its four-person staff resigned in November 2020.

The health department’s director at the time cited numerous challenges related to trying to deal with the pandemic as the reason for the staff leaving.

In response, county commissioners issued a letter saying they support healthcare officials battling COVID-19.

Randi Schlosser, a chronic disease specialist who joined the department in late December, explained, "It was challenging at first, just learning the ropes, because you walk in and you don't have anyone to train you. You don't really know what you're doing. But the surrounding communities have been so helpful in getting us all up to speed. I feel like we're kind of gaining our footing now, we kind of know what we're doing.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!