Power line falls on car during ice storm, killing 3 and hurting baby

A power line fell on a car during an ice storm in Oregon, killing three and leaving a baby injured.

Authorities said they received frantic calls just before noon on Wednesday about a downed power line and people having been electrocuted, according to a statement from the Portland Fire Department obtained by the Associated Press. A branch had fallen onto a power line, causing it to drop onto an SUV.

Responders found two adults and one teenager deceased upon arrival, the statement said. It is believed the victims were killed when they exited their car and became charged with electricity.

A nearby resident grabbed the baby being held by one of the people lying in the street in an attempt to save its life. The baby was transported to the hospital when firefighters arrived.

The power company, which was not specified in the statement, deenergized the line.

The Portland area has been battered with winter weather for the past week. Icy roads and sidewalks have made travel a hazard, and tens of thousands of customers lost power in the area.

Portland continued to be under a winter weather travel advisory Thursday morning, according to the city.

The U.S. as a whole has been dealing with frigid temperatures and snowy conditions that led to school closures in many areas of the country this week.

Deaths due to hypothermia have been reported in different cities.

SEE MORE: Stubborn cold overloads power grids, closes schools and delays flights

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com