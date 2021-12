WHITEFISH — About 6,000 customers in the Whitefish area are without power Wednesday afternoon.

Flathead Electric Cooperative tells MTN News crews are working on restoring power after a failed switch.

Spokesperson Katie Pfennigs says crews are on the scene and expect power to be restored shortly.

For the most up-to-date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map.