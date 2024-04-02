Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion after no winner

The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now a whopping $1.09 billion, which has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million. This is the fourth-largest drawing in the history of the game.

The next drawing happens Wednesday night.

Powerball’s jackpot is now the ninth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history. It’s edging close to the $1.128 Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder in New Jersey last week.

“For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product croup Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release. “If you’re thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, please keep in mind, it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in your state to support good causes.”

Despite no one hitting the jackpot Monday, six tickets won $1 million prizes after matching five numbers.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 1, when a lucky ticket holder in Michigan rang in the New Year with an $842.4 million grand prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

