Preliminary report on August 12 fatal plane crash at Ryan Airfield released

The National Transportation Safety Board has released preliminary findings from its investigation into a fatal aircraft crash that occurred at Ryan Airfield near West Glacier on Aug. 12.

The single-engine aircraft was attempting to land when it crashed, killing the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane. Three people have died in fatal crashes at the airfield this summer.

According to the NTSB report, the pilot made multiple landing attempts before the fatal crash occurred.

The plane attempted to land twice but bounced both times during approach. On the third landing attempt, the aircraft's right wing clipped a tree located next to the runway.

The impact with the tree, which occurred 55 feet above ground level, caused the plane to roll and flip upside down before nose-diving into the terrain.

The NTSB's preliminary report provides initial findings as investigators continue their comprehensive examination of the crash. Final determinations regarding the probable cause typically take months or years to complete.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated there have been four fatal plane crashes at Ryan Field. Additionally, the article stated safety concerns had been raised about the airfield. That information was incorrect.