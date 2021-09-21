Princess Beatrice Welcomes Her First Child, A Baby Girl

Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who welcomed a new baby on Sept. 18!

Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. The baby girl is the first child of the princess and her husband, who also has a son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. The royal newborn is the first granddaughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to an official announcement on the Royal Family website, both mother and baby are doing well. The Royal Family shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day, when Princess Beatrice wore a vintage gown that she borrowed from her grandmother.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the tweet read.

The Royal Family website published an official announcement declaring the happy news today, and it included a few more details.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

The baby was born just over three months after Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, and about seven months after Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie’s son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her sister and her husband on Instagram, along with a moving message to the family.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edoâ£,” she wrote. “Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up.”

She also wrote a message to the baby, saying, “I love you already” and signing it, “Love your Auntie Euge.”

Per royal tradition, the couple has not yet announced a name for the baby girl, but we expect to hear soon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.