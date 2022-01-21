Watch

Prisoner found dead in Philipsburg jail cell

A prisoner has died after committing suicide in his cell at the Granite County Detention Center.
PHILIPSBURG — A prisoner died Thursday night at the Granite County Detention Center.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the man was found in his cell by staff who immediately began resuscitative efforts.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County coroner were called to investigate the death.

A preliminary investigation shows the man died of an apparent suicide, according to Sheriff Dunkerson. A Coroner’s Inquest into the death will be scheduled at a future date.

No further information is being released at this time.

