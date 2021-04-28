Bitterroot woman conquers cancer and keeps business alive amid pandemic

HAMILTON — She may be all go, all the time, but Renee’ Shull’s expertise is actually in giving others the chance to slow down.

That’s what led to the creation of Momma Maid Inc. -- residential and commercial cleaning and companion care, the business Shull’s owned, operated, and loved for the past 8 years.

“Being able to walk in somewhere, and I know that when I walk out, or any of my employees walk out, that that made it easier for those people... that they could come home and they could just go, ‘It's clean,’” Shull said of her favorite aspect of the job.

What began with Shull, a couple of friends, and her daughter cleaning houses here and there, looks a lot different now.

“It has grown into something I never ever expected,” said Shull. “You know, just one person out cleaning, turning into 10 of us...that's pretty amazing, and I'm proud that I'm able to give these people jobs where they can pay their bills, and they can buy a house.”

From Sula to Missoula, Momma Maid Inc. services 80 houses, 15 businesses, and another 30 vacation rentals, but even a thriving business couldn’t avoid the COVID chaos.

“In the beginning, people shied away, people didn't want us coming in, which was fine because we were all scared, nobody knew what was really going on,” said Shull.

Amid the uncertainty of her career, Shull’s personal life was also taking a beating.

“I had been diagnosed in 2019 with cancer, breast cancer,” said Shull, “I had a full year of treatment. It was, it was scary because, you know, what was going to happen with my business?”

Montana born and raised, it would take a lot more than a pandemic or even cancer for Renee’ Shull to step away from the business she worked so hard to create.

Not long after she finished her treatments, she jumped right back in with her team and got busy. Even through her toughest months, she told MTN News that she continued cleaning some of her vacation rentals.

“I was doing it under cancer treatments and chemo and I was tired and I didn't want to do it, but I still did it because you know why? It's my job and my business.”

Despite being down, Shull proved a testament to her work ethic by dusting off her hands and getting right back up again.

Now, as her business heads into its busiest season and she forges ahead in good health and good spirits, she’s looking for more hands on deck to address her waiting list of clients.

If you’re interested in applying for a job or you want to learn more about Momma Maid’s services, you can find them on Facebook at Momma Maid Inc.