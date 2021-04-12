Live music returning to Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE — Live music is making a return in our state this summer.

The Lewis and Clark Brewing Company will move forward and host the 2021 Bob Marshall Music Festival in Seeley Lake after canceling last year’s event. Organizers say 75% of people who bought tickets from 2020 opted to transfer for this year’s festival.

The event will have a capacity of 1,000 people each day and will be moved to the first weekend of August every year, from now on. The brewery also announced a new feature this year where you can pick and choose your own campsite for the festival.

Lewis and Clark Brewery Company owner Max Pigman is looking forward to hosting the event for the fifth time.

“So, we're really excited about this year. Of course, right now, if we were to do it today, it wouldn't be possible,” brewery owner Max Pigman said. “They are anticipating -- and we are anticipating -- that as we move forward with increased vaccinations and all the other good things; that numbers will continue to come down and that we will be in a mode where we won't have the restrictions in August,” Pigman added.

If any changes are made, or restrictions are implemented festival organizers will announce that 30 days prior to the event. Additional details about the Bob Marshall Music Festival details are scheduled to come out on Monday.

