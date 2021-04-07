Butte-Silver Bow businesses may receive license fee refunds if approved

Businesses in Butte-Silver Bow might be getting a refund of their local licensing fees if approved by the Council of Commissioners.

"Because this has to do with the economics of Butte-Silver Bow and the commissioners have that right to approve or disapprove whether we give this refund." said Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The issue was first discussed when the Silver Bow Tavern Association requested a refund and the Council of Commissioners cited that it was unfair that some businesses would get a refund while others didn't and denied the request.

The proposed refund will be extended to all business and Gallagher wants to use COVID relief funds to cover costs instead of using taxpayer money for the refund to businesses.

"I feel pretty positive on the support that we have with the commissioners that this is something that we can offer to the local businesses." said Gallagher.

When Silver Bow Tavern Association President Thomas Davis Jr., heard about the possibility of receiving refunds, he was astonished.

"It’s invigorating to see that they’re taking that into consideration and also highlighting the fact that we have been impacted." Davis said.