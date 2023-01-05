Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.

Kelli and Holli of the website Kelli’s Kitchen opted to repurpose the classic coffee containers you can find at any grocery store and, likely, in your cupboard or pantry right now.

Adobe

With just a few simple supplies and minimal effort, you can make your own canister set, just like this crafty mother-daughter team. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need to get the job done:

Clean plastic coffee containers

A can of spray paint (Krylon for plastics is recommended for maximum coverage and durability)

Newspaper

Label stickers (chalkboard labels are recommended)

The entire project doesn’t take long to paint, but you will need to allow plenty of time for the paint to dry. Even with the specialty paint for plastic, it will need extra time to dry and adhere to the smooth surface. So, be patient before handling them too much.

The pair shared their new decorative canister set on their Facebook page. And, based on the photos, the transformation is pretty impressive.

You can get the full directions on how to make these canisters on the Kelli’s Kitchen website.

Other Ways to Reuse Coffee Canisters

Who says gifts of cookies or candy can only be given during the holiday season? These adorable gift canisters can be decorated for any occasion. The idea for turning Folgers coffee canisters into gift containers was shared on Facebook by Green Bay, Wisconsin radio station Star 98.

While there are a number of shops on Etsy where you can find premade printable labels to decorate your coffee canisters, you can also make your own. Depending on the size of the can, you can measure where the labels are and then get printable sticker paper to make your own designs on the computer. Then, remove the old label and stick on the new one!

You can also transform plastic coffee canisters into planters for the spring and summer months, as seen on this Facebook page by Hogshooter Homestead. The page wrote that the cans were being painted green, as seen, before they would be covered in other colors and adorned with quotes and affirmations.

Repurposing used items is a great way to save money on organization tools or even as a thoughtful eco-friendly gift!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.