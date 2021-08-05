Rihanna Is Officially A Billionaire

The list of the world’s richest people just got Rated R — for Rihanna!

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer who has ruled over the Billboard charts for the past generation of pop stars, is now officially worth more than $1 billion. But while she’s raked in plenty of cash from her career as a musician and actor, the star’s bank account has blown up because of her booming beauty line.

According to a report published by Forbes, the leading authority in tracking the world’s wealth, Rihanna is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion, putting her in a historic bracket. Forbes reports that Rihanna’s fortune makes her the richest woman musician in the world and the second richest woman entertainer, ranking behind only the mighty Oprah Winfrey.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The publication estimates that the vast majority of the singer’s wealth comes from her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, the makeup line she launched in 2017 to great fanfare. The company is named for her family name, as she was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Forbes estimates that $1.4 billion of her net worth comes from Fenty Beauty’s value.

Another big chunk comes from Rihanna’s stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, which launched in 2018, while the rest comes from her “day job” as an entertainer. Although the more you think about those numbers, the more singing is starting to look like a hobby compared to her entrepreneurship.

Fenty Beauty was a hit right out of the gate, largely thanks to its inclusive business model. The cosmetics company launched with a remarkable 40 shades of foundation, offering a color for virtually every skin tone on the planet. Women of color were especially impressed by the line’s offerings and helped make Rihanna’s business a smash.

Rihanna’s debut on the Forbes list of billionaires shows that her umbrella is only getting bigger!

