Rocky Mountain, Providence women rise in latest NAIA basketball rankings; Carroll drops

Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 12, 2022
After 13 straight wins, including one over a Top 5 Carroll College squad, the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team has climbed into the fourth edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

Carroll stayed in the Top 10 at No. 6, while the Battlin' Bear women sit at No. 15 in the poll. The University of Providence women, who were also previously unranked, rose to No. 23 after a victory over Montana Western to start the new year. The Western women dropped from No. 21 to No. 25.

Carroll's men remain the only Frontier Conference team to be in the 2021-22 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, although they too dropped in the latest poll to No. 6. Meanwhile, Montana Tech is receiving votes.

The full rankings can be found below.

WOMEN'S POLL

RANKINGPREVIOUSSCHOOLRECORDPOINTS
13Thomas More (Ky.) [20]15-1591
24Southeastern (Fla.) [1]16-1562
31Campbellsville (Ky.)15-1554
48The Master's (Calif.)18-0528
52Westmont (Calif.)13-2503
65Carroll (Mont.)15-3498
77Marian (Ind.)14-2487
810Morningside (Iowa)13-3432
96Wayland Baptist (Texas)16-2431
109Sterling (Kan.)16-1427
1111Indiana Wesleyan16-2410
1215Clarke (Iowa)16-2357
1314Central Methodist (Mo.)14-3348
1413Northwestern (Iowa)15-3337
15NRRocky Mountain (Mont.)15-1333
1520Bryan (Tenn.)15-0333
1712Indiana Tech16-2296
1818Rio Grande (Ohio)17-1244
1922Concordia (Neb.)11-6237
2016Vanguard (Calif.)7-5202
2117Dakota State (S.D.)13-6179
22NRProvidence (Mont.)16-3160
2319Saint Xavier (Ill.)11-5154
24NRLoyola (La.)8-3128
2521Montana Western12-4114

Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3

MEN'S POLL

RANKPREVIOUSSCHOOLRECORDPOINTS
11Loyola (La.) [21]16-0591
25William Penn (Iowa)14-1553
33Talladega (Ala.)13-1542
48William Jessup (Calif.)18-1537
54Oklahoma Wesleyan16-1518
62Carroll (Mont.)16-2499
79Indiana Wesleyan15-3477
810Arizona Christian17-2464
97Grace (Ind.)16-2425
1013Thomas More (Ky.)13-2406
1112Jamestown (N.D.)16-3392
126SAGU (Texas)11-3387
1318College of Idaho14-3340
1414LSU Alexandria (La.)9-1333
1516Science & Arts (Okla.)12-3301
1622Marian (Ind.)12-2277
1721Georgetown (Ky.)12-2247
1825Hope International (Calif.)13-3227
1915Xavier (La.)10-2211
2017Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)13-4173
2125Saint Francis (Ind.)14-4168
2224Indiana South Bend (Ind.)12-3167
23RVWVU Tech (W.Va.)15-2156
24RVSoutheastern (Fla.)15-3130
2523Concordia (Neb.)15-4113

Dropped from the Top 25: Central Methodist (Mo.), Stillman (Ala.), Kansas Wesleyan

Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 106, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 101, Central Methodist (Mo.) 96, Stillman (Ala.) 75, Texas Wesleyan 65, Bethel (Kan.) 63, Southwestern (Kan.) 43, Montana Tech 40, Florida College 31, Oregon Tech 17, Northwestern (Iowa) 14, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 11, Pikeville (Ky.) 10, Menlo (Calif.) 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Indiana Tech 4.

