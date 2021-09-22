Ronan man's semi overturns, blocks I-15 in Idaho

MCCAMMON, ID — A Ronan man escaped a serious accident south of Pocatello, but several of the cattle in his cargo are killed in a crash that closed the main route through Southeastern Idaho for hours.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened just after 8 pm Tuesday on Interstate 15 near McCammon.

ISP reports 37-year old Clint C. Weatherell of Ronan was traveling south in his Peterbuilt semi pulling a trailer with 41-head of cattle when his truck was sideswiped by a full-size Ford pickup pulling an enclosed trailer. Officers say Weatherell overcorrected, and the semi and trailer flipped over.

Both Weatherell, and the driver of the truck, 44-year old Christopher Malone of Queen Creek, Arizona were wearing their seatbelts and ISP reported no significant injuries to either man. However, nine head of cattle were killed in the crash.

It took seven hours to clear the wreckage and re-open the freeway.

