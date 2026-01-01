Russ Riesinger

My love of broadcasting got off to an early start. As a kid, I would go to bed just about every night with my AM transistor radio - surfing the airwaves for far-away stations - until I either fell asleep or my mom would finally make me turn it off.

I landed my first job in radio a couple of weeks after graduating from Billings Senior High School spinning records at a country music station. Not long after that, I began the move up the ladder in television sports and news.

I’ve been able to do some cool things in my career. I spent several seasons covering the home games for my favorite NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs. I was also on the field when the Kansas City Royals won their first World Series in 1985. I stood just a few feet away from the most powerful leaders in the world while reporting on the G-8 Summit in 2004. I’ve also covered presidential campaigns, hurricanes, and horrible crimes. But the kind of stories I enjoy telling the most are positive ones about the good that people do.

While my career has taken me to a lot of places, it was a dream come true when I got the call in 2018 to take over for Jay Kohn as evening anchor and reporter here at Q2. There’s no place like home!

A couple of other things about me: I’m a graduate of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and have a master’s degree from Gonzaga University. I’m married to Amy, have four great kids, I’m crazy about dogs, and I enjoy playing golf and the piano… neither of which I do particularly well. If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, send me an e-mail Russ@ktvq.com or follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Q2Russ/

I’d love to hear from you!

