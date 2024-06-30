New CDC guidelines require dogs traveling into the US be microchipped

Getting your pet a microchip can have several of benefits. The microchip has your contact information as well as address that any vet can scan.

And it only takes a few seconds to administer.

“It is kind of like a shot. It'll be a needle right between the pet's shoulder blades, just like a shot for us humans, hurts just for a second. It's really quick, and then it's over,” says Kayleigh Murdock, public information officer at the Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, Arizona.

But, new CDC guidelines say if you are traveling out of the country with your dog, you need to follow new rules starting August 1st that require microchips.

The guidelines include:



Having a pet that appears healthy upon arrival while traveling

That your pet be at least six months old

The pet must be microchipped

And must be accompanied by a CDC "Dog Import Form" with an online submission receipt

These guidelines only apply to dogs entering the United States. Meaning it is possible you could leave with your dog, but not be able to reenter the U.S. with them.

“We know that a lot of pets are coming in because people aren't able to access that low cost and preventative vet care, and we want to make sure as many pets in the community have the vaccines and the resources that they need to be able to stay safe,” says Murdock.

The CDC has information on their website about what documents are required and all of the steps necessary to be sure your pet is ready to leave and reenter the country.

This story was originally published by Blake Phillips at Scripps News Tucson.