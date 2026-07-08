Meta AI image tool can use public Instagram posts unless users opt out

Meta has launched a new AI image-generation model that can use content from public Instagram profiles. All users with public profiles have been automatically opted into the program.

The Muse Image model can update, remix and generate images based on user prompts. If a public user is mentioned, the model is able to use photos they've published in its generations.

Meta pitches the tool as a way to quickly create personalized content like invitations or virtually decorated room designs.

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On its help website, Instagram says users of public accounts can expect "Anyone on Instagram can reuse all or part of your reels, feed videos, and photos shared after reuse became available." Accounts already set to private are not eligible for AI remixing, and accounts for those under the age of 18 restrict AI access to users that the account follows.

If an Instagram account uses your content in AI generation, you'll get a notification in the app. Meta says that "You will not be notified about content created using AI features at Meta," however.

To opt out, go to Settings and click "Share and Reuse." Then slide off the toggle in the section that says, "Allow people to create and reuse your original audio on Meta AI."