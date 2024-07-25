What is Apple Intelligence? Here's when the AI will become available for users

Perhaps the biggest news out of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this year was that the tech giant is joining the artificial intelligence game with what it's calling "Apple Intelligence."

The company announced in June that it is partnering with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to integrate the technology into its devices, including iPhone, iPad and MacBook. Here's what we know about it and when it will be made available for Apple users.

What is Apple Intelligence?

"Apple Intelligence is a slate of new AI features that the company said will automatically manage notifications, summarize texts and emails, and understand and create language and images."

That means everyone's favorite robot — Siri — will now be able to work as a personal assistant of sorts, by doing tasks assigned to it and understanding which apps to use to complete those tasks.

For example, the company said users will be able to ask Siri to enter their driver's license number in an online document, and Siri will be able to quickly scan through that person's entire photo library, find the specific photo of the driver's license, and automatically copy and paste the driver's license number into the correct field.

Other AI services highlighted in Apple's keynote include context-driven notifications, basic image generation tools and writing and proofreading tools. The company said Apple Intelligence will also be able to prioritize emails in your inbox, generate replies for you, and create summaries of audio recordings.

As Apple CEO Tim Cook put it, the goal of Apple Intelligence is "to make your most personal products even more useful and delightful."

What devices will Apple Intelligence work on?

For now, Apple said the new technology will be limited to some of its latest devices. They include:



iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

iPads with the M1, M2, or M4 chips

iMacs and MacBooks with the M1, M2, or M3 chips

Mac minis with the M1 or M2 chips

Mac Studios with the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chips

Mac Pros with the M2 Ultra chip

When will Apple Intelligence be available?

The company said Apple Intelligence will be available later this year, starting with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. But according to 9to5Mac — the leading news website for Apple products — some beta testers may get a special preview of the technology as early as this summer ahead of a public launch later in the fall.

Apple says AI services will be opt-in and at least some will be available for free to users with compatible software.