Rescues underway amid flash flooding in New Mexico, National Weather Service says

Flash flooding was threatening homes and lives in Lincoln County, New Mexico, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday, after the Rio Ruidoso began to surge over its banks.

Images shared by the National Weather Service showed the river flooding, where water rose over the banks of the Rio Ruidoso in the course of an hour's time.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Tuesday afternoon. A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until 7:15 p.m. local time.

The agency warned people to stay away from the flooding river and seek higher ground.

Bulletins from the National Weather Service declared a flash flood event in multiple communities in Lincoln County, on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple rescues were underway and the water was reportedly deep enough to wash vehicles away, cause structures in the area to move and trap people in their homes.

At least three people had been washed away by the water in Hollywood, New Mexico, according to NWS storm reports. A rescue crew was working to reach them.

The National Weather Service placed the region under a flood watch on Tuesday morning, and on Monday evening had warned of severe thunderstorms in the area. The rain was forecast to fall on burn scars from 2024 wildfires and potentially trigger debris flows, because soil burned in wildfires absorbs less water.

This is a developing story and will be updated.