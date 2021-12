SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 22

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Belt 53, Centerville 20

Box Elder 69, North Star 67

Dodson 72, Nashua 37

Frenchtown 64, Corvallis 47

Heart Butte 76, Cascade 32

Malta 61, Glasgow 34

Ronan 54, Libby 50

Seeley-Swan 51, Victor 34

Terry 66, Jordan 58

High school girls basketball

Belt 61, Centerville 17

Box Elder 54, North Star 41

Frenchtown 44, Corvallis 17

Harlem 76, Rocky Boy 32

Heart Butte 55, Cascade 46

Jefferson 76, Choteau 39

Jordan 61, Terry 14

Malta 46, Glasgow 19

Nashua 40, Dodson 27

Red Lodge 61, Roundup 10

Ronan 47, Libby 16

Seeley-Swan 72, Victor 27