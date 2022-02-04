SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 3

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Feb. 3. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Bigfork 70, Troy 12

Billings Central 66, Lockwood 38

Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls CMR 48

Browning 71, Cut Bank 52

Box Elder 70, Chinook 65

Bozeman Gallatin 55, Billings West 54

Bozeman High 69, Billings Senior 53

Butte Central 61, Frenchtown 50

Centerville 65, Sunburst 40

Dillon 54, Stevensville 29

Fairfield 65, Conrad 38

Glendive 63, Glasgow 41

Great Falls High 62, Belgrade 35

Helena Capital 51, Big Sky 42

Manhattan 64, Three Forks 63

Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 48

Rocky Boy 73, Malta 64

Shelby 67, Choteau 23

Whitefish 47, Eureka 43

High school girls basketball

Bigfork 75, Troy 9

Billings Central 71, Lockwood 41

Billings Senior 44, Bozeman High 30

Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls CMR 31

Billings West 72, Bozeman Gallatin 33

Box Elder 64, Chinook 45

Browning 68, Cut Bank 32

Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 29

Colstrip 64, Forsyth 32

Columbia Falls 69, Libby 22

Columbus 64, Huntley Project 34

Dillon 54, Stevensville 29

Florence 68, St. Ignatius 47

Glasgow 46, Glendive 27

Helena Capital 39, Missoula Big Sky 31

Huntley Project 67, Columbus 53

Jefferson 57, Ennis 26

Joliet 66, Harlowton-Ryegate 35

Malta 76, Rocky Boy 32

Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena High 31

Plenty Coups 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Shelby 46, Choteau 38

Sunburst 57, Centerville 50

Three Forks 37, Manhattan 31

Whitefish 44, Eureka 38

White Sulphur Springs 50, Harrison-Willow Creek 33