SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 15

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Scores, stats and standings can be sent to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Beach (N.D.) 71, Wibaux 36

Big Sandy 47, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45

Billings Central 49, Glendive 43

Broadus 49, Custer-Hysham 39

Browning 70, Polson 65

Butte Central 58, Stevensville 28

Cascade 58, Valier 30

Centerville 51, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41

Charlo 58, Hot Springs 57

Chinook 60, Fort Benton 25

Colstrip 67, Huntley Project 35

Columbia Falls 50, Whitefish 49

Columbus 53, Shepherd 25

Darby 70, Valley Christian 63 (OT)

Dillon 57, Hamilton 51

Drummond 61, Victor 11

Fairview 51, Bainville 50

Froid-Medicine Lake 55, Richey-Lambert 24

Glasgow 53, Poplar 43

Hardin 58, Laurel 51

Harlem 93, Box Elder 73

Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Ennis 40

Heart Butte 81, Simms 49

Helena 60, Kalispell Glacier 53

Helena Capital 65, Kalispell Flathead 42

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 61, Geraldine-Highwood 36

Jordan 53, Terry 52 (OT)

Lewistown 62, Sidney 26

Lustre Christian 82, Dodson 44

Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 62

North Star 59, Turner 48

Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Absarokee 33

Roberts 58, Ten Sleep (Wyo.) 54

Roy-Winifred 51, Winnett-Grass Range 38

Seeley-Swan 39, Philipsburg 27

Shelby 70, Malta 64

Three Forks 72, East Helena 42

Townsend 60, Jefferson 49

Twin Bridges 56, Lone Peak 46

Westby-Grenora 49, Circle 31

High school girls basketball

Absarokee 36, Reed Point-Rapelje 22

Augusta 49, Power 44

Bainville 52, Fairview 30

Beach (N.D.) 47, Wibaux 37

Browning 65, Polson 40

Butte Central 47, Stevensville 28

Charlo 50, Hot Springs 17

Chinook 41, Fort Benton 29

Circle 43, Westby-Grenora 41

Colstrip 69, Huntley Project 38

Columbia Falls 62, Whitefish 28

Corvallis 57, Florence 37

Darby 46, Valley Christian 39

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53, Centerville 37

Dillon 47, Hamilton 36

Drummond 45, Victor 28

Forsyth 61, Roundup 14

Geraldine-Highwood 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Glasgow 58, Poplar 36

Hardin 70, Laurel 50

Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 42

Jefferson 69, Townsend 17

Kalispell Flathead 46, Helena Capital 44

Lockwood 55, Livingston 39

Lustre Christian 53, Dodson 45

Malta 66, Shelby 29

Missoula Hellgate 48, Butte 27

North Star 56, Turner 33

Ronan 53, St. Ignatius 47

Roy-Winifred 69, Winnett-Grass Range 17

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 75, Frazer 4

Scobey 43, Wolf Point 38

Sheridan 49, Lima 31

Thompson Falls 76, Deer Lodge 20

Three Forks 51, East Helena 34

Twin Bridges 54, Lone Peak 39

Valier 41, Cascade 35