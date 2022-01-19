SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 18

Below are the results of high school basketball games from Jan. 18. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Billings West 60, Billings Skyview 59
Drummond 57, Darby 52
Ennis 71, Lone Peak 65
Glendive 53, Colstrip 32
Hamilton 59, Corvallis 50
Lewistown 80, Billings Central 60
Libby 55, Thompson Falls 43
Lodge Grass 94, Joliet 72
Missoula Big Sky 79, Butte 72
Stevensville 35, East Helena 32
High school girls basketball
Billings Central 72, Lewistown 28
Butte 46, Missoula Big Sky 39
Colstrip 58, Glendive 26
Drummond 57, Darby 28
Fairfield 57, Choteau 33
Hamilton 44, Corvallis 28
Stevensville 45, East Helena 38
St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 49
Thompson Falls 67, Plains 14