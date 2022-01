Below are the results of high school basketball games from Wednesday, Jan. 26. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 61, Box Elder 57

Lodge Grass 83, Hardin 79

High school girls basketball

Box Elder 83, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31

Hardin 68, Lodge Grass 50