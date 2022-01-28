SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 27

Below are the results of high school basketball games from Jan. 27. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Arlee 56, Anaconda 55

Big Sandy 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49

Billings Skyview 62, Bozeman Gallatin 46

Bozeman High 65, Belgrade 30

Browning 66, Shelby 53

Butte Central 87, Corvallis 51

Columbus 57, Joliet 50

Drummond 45, Sheridan 24

Florence 74, Stevensville 54

Hardin 74, Lockwood 69

Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Shields Valley 34

Helena Capital 47, Missoula Sentinel 37

Helena High 56, Butte 42

Laurel 48, Miles City 41

Lodge Grass 69, Colstrip 60

Malta 44, Glasgow 43

Manhattan Christian 67, Lone Peak 22

Missoula Big Sky 65, Kalispell Flathead 50

Missoula Hellgate 47, Kalispell Glacier 41

Red Lodge 67, Huntley Project 51

Rocky Boy 77, Harlem 62

Scobey 44, Fairview 39

St. Ignatius 74, Ronan 70

Three Forks 68, Whitehall 43

Victor 39, Valley Christian 38

Whitefish 47, Eureka 30

White Sulphur Springs 53, Lincoln 39

Winnett-Grass Range 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39

Wolf Point 58, Sidney 47

High school girls basketball

Anaconda 69, Arlee 24

Augusta 59, Simms 46

Billings Skyview 90, Bozeman Gallatin 18

Butte 40, Helena High 29

Colstrip 70, Lodge Grass 53

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 55, Big Sandy 54

Drummond 56, Sheridan 32

Eureka 57, Whitefish 25

Hardin 73, Lockwood 36

Harlem 73, Rocky Boy 41

Helena Capital 41, Missoula Sentinel 37

Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Big Sky 40

Laurel 54, Miles City 43

Libby 37, Troy 25

Manhattan Christian 66, Lone Peak 26

Malta 38, Glasgow 33

Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 29

Red Lodge 60, Huntley Project 58

Ronan 51, St. Ignatius 39

Saco-Hinsdale-Whitewater 56, Dodson 19

Scobey 43, Fairview 26

Shields Valley 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 15

Three Forks 52, Whitehall 24

White Sulphur Springs 66, Lincoln 29

Winnett-Grass Range 43, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27

Wolf Point 69, Sidney 58

