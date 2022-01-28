SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 27

Below are the results of high school basketball games from Jan. 27. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Arlee 56, Anaconda 55
Big Sandy 62, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49
Billings Skyview 62, Bozeman Gallatin 46
Bozeman High 65, Belgrade 30
Browning 66, Shelby 53
Butte Central 87, Corvallis 51
Columbus 57, Joliet 50
Drummond 45, Sheridan 24
Florence 74, Stevensville 54
Hardin 74, Lockwood 69
Harrison-Willow Creek 48, Shields Valley 34
Helena Capital 47, Missoula Sentinel 37
Helena High 56, Butte 42
Laurel 48, Miles City 41
Lodge Grass 69, Colstrip 60
Malta 44, Glasgow 43
Manhattan Christian 67, Lone Peak 22
Missoula Big Sky 65, Kalispell Flathead 50
Missoula Hellgate 47, Kalispell Glacier 41
Red Lodge 67, Huntley Project 51
Rocky Boy 77, Harlem 62
Scobey 44, Fairview 39
St. Ignatius 74, Ronan 70
Three Forks 68, Whitehall 43
Victor 39, Valley Christian 38
Whitefish 47, Eureka 30
White Sulphur Springs 53, Lincoln 39
Winnett-Grass Range 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39
Wolf Point 58, Sidney 47
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 69, Arlee 24
Augusta 59, Simms 46
Billings Skyview 90, Bozeman Gallatin 18
Butte 40, Helena High 29
Colstrip 70, Lodge Grass 53
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 55, Big Sandy 54
Drummond 56, Sheridan 32
Eureka 57, Whitefish 25
Hardin 73, Lockwood 36
Harlem 73, Rocky Boy 41
Helena Capital 41, Missoula Sentinel 37
Kalispell Flathead 56, Missoula Big Sky 40
Laurel 54, Miles City 43
Libby 37, Troy 25
Manhattan Christian 66, Lone Peak 26
Malta 38, Glasgow 33
Missoula Hellgate 55, Kalispell Glacier 29
Red Lodge 60, Huntley Project 58
Ronan 51, St. Ignatius 39
Saco-Hinsdale-Whitewater 56, Dodson 19
Scobey 43, Fairview 26
Shields Valley 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 15
Three Forks 52, Whitehall 24
White Sulphur Springs 66, Lincoln 29
Winnett-Grass Range 43, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27
Wolf Point 69, Sidney 58