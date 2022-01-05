SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 4

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Billings Central 65, Lockwood 45
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51, Chinook 40
Geraldine-Highwood 64, Power 48
Glendive 76, Colstrip 43
Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Lone Peak 47
Joliet 52, Shepherd 50 (OT)
Missoula Loyola 51, Stevensville 39
Roundup 49, Red Lodge 44
Sunburst 51, Valier 30
High school girls basketball
Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27
Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22
Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31
Billings West 70, Bozeman 38
Lone Peak 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 41
Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45
Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43