SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball and soccer - Sept. 23

Below are the results of high school volleyball and soccer matches from Thursday, Sept. 23.

Scores, stats, standings and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Belt def. Simms 15-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 15-9

Bozeman def. Belgrade 3-1

Bozeman Gallatin def. Billings Skyview 3-1

Chinook def. North Star 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

Eureka def. Libby 25-11, 25-19, 25-16

Fairfield def. Rocky Boy 25-14, 25-13, 25-21

Glasgow def. Wolf Point 25-22, 29-27, 25-21

Joliet def. Red Lodge 25-22, 25-17, 25-18

Kalispell Flathead def. Missoula Hellgate 21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-11

Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Big Sky 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Laurel def. Livingston 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Manhattan Christian def. Sheridan 25-16, 25-4, 25-3

Missoula Sentinel def. Helena 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10

Ronan def. Columbia Falls 21-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-15, 15-8

High school boys soccer

Butte 2, Missoula Big Sky 1

High school girls soccer

Missoula Big Sky 8, Butte 0

