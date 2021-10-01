SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Sept. 30

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Thursday, Sept. 30.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Billings Central def. Laurel 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Billings West def. Billings Senior 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-8

Circle def. Wolf Point 25-18, 25-9, 25-17

Eureka def. Troy 25-11, 25-18, 25-13

Glasgow def. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 25-12, 25-12, 24-26, 25-22

Helena def. Helena Capital 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-8

Huntley Project def. Joliet 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Kalispell Flathead def. Kalispell Glacier 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 15-10

Red Lodge def. Columbus 3-2

Shelby def. Fairfield 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Simms def. Great Falls Central 25-23, 25-10, 25-11

Valier def. Dutton-Brady 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18