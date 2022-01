SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Friday, Jan. 7

Below are the results from high school wrestling competition on Friday, Jan. 7. Results can be sent to sports@ktvh.com

Western Montana Duals

Day 1

Ronan High School

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Frenchtown High School

2nd Place - Ronan High School

3rd Place - Flathead High School

4th Place - Columbia Falls High School

5th Place - Libby High School

6th Place - Glacier High School

7th Place - Missoula Sentinel

8th Place - Townsend High School

9th Place - St. Ignatius/Charlo High School

10th Place - Plains / Hot Springs

12th Place - Bigfork High School

12th Place - Polson High School

14th Place - Deer Lodge High School

14th Place - Browning High School

15th Place - East Helena High School

1st Place Match

Frenchtown High School defeated Ronan High School 48-21.

3rd Place Match

Flathead High School defeated Columbia Falls High School 33-33.

5th Place Match

Libby High School defeated Glacier High School 57-18.

7th Place Match

Missoula Sentinel defeated Townsend High School 42-28.

9th Place Match

St. Ignatius/Charlo High School defeated Plains / Hot Springs 42-30.

11th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

13th Place Match

This match has not been wrestled yet.

15th Place Match

East Helena High School defeated null 0-0.

Match No. 1 — Frenchtown High School defeated East Helena High School 78-0

103 - Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 120 - Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over Sonny Silverthorne (East Helena High School) Fall 2:44

- Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over Sonny Silverthorne (East Helena High School) Fall 2:44 132 - Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Brad McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brad McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) over Colter DeYoung (East Helena High School) Fall 0:48

- Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) over Colter DeYoung (East Helena High School) Fall 0:48 152 - Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 160 - Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Dillon Warner (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Dillon Warner (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Layne Powers (East Helena High School) Fall 1:57

Match No. 2 — Townsend High School defeated St. Ignatius/Charlo High School 42-27

103 - Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - JR Harrel (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- JR Harrel (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 120 - Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 132 - Isaiah Fields (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Isaiah Fields (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Hunter McCartney (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Hunter McCartney (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - Griffin Hunt (Townsend High School) over Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:06

- Griffin Hunt (Townsend High School) over Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:06 152 - Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) over Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:16

- Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) over Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:16 160 - Shayden Friedlander (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Connor Lamb (Townsend High School) Fall 0:51

- Shayden Friedlander (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Connor Lamb (Townsend High School) Fall 0:51 170 - Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 3:23

- Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 3:23 182 - Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) Dec 13-11

- Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) Dec 13-11 205 - Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) over George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:19

- Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) over George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:19 285 - Double Forfeit

Match No. 3 — Flathead High School defeated Polson High School 70-6

103 - Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) over Ryley Knutson (Polson High School) Maj 8-0

- Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) over Ryley Knutson (Polson High School) Maj 8-0 113 - William Barnes (Flathead High School) over Braedon Iliff (Polson High School) Fall 2:16

- William Barnes (Flathead High School) over Braedon Iliff (Polson High School) Fall 2:16 120 - Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Micah Craig (Polson High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 1:38

- Micah Craig (Polson High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 1:38 132 - Raenan Allumbaugh (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Raenan Allumbaugh (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) over Noah Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 1:39

- Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) over Noah Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 1:39 152 - Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) over Casey Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 0:45

- Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) over Casey Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 0:45 160 - Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Xander Winter (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Xander Winter (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Logan Lang (Flathead High School) over Lincoln Burrough (Polson High School) Fall 0:28

Match No. 4 — Glacier High School defeated Browning High School 60-18

103 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brooke Yeadon (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Unknown (Unattached) over Prestin Connoilly (Browning High School) Fall 1:17

- Unknown (Unattached) over Prestin Connoilly (Browning High School) Fall 1:17 120 - Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) over Pita Fish (Browning High School) Fall 0:21

- Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) over Pita Fish (Browning High School) Fall 0:21 126 - Logan Thomson (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Logan Thomson (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 132 - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Sno Momberg (Browning High School) Fall 0:40

- Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Sno Momberg (Browning High School) Fall 0:40 138 - Quenton Campos (Browning High School) over Clifford Nance (Glacier High School) Fall 2:57

- Quenton Campos (Browning High School) over Clifford Nance (Glacier High School) Fall 2:57 145 - Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) over Zacariah Wells (Browning High School) Fall 3:41

- Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) over Zacariah Wells (Browning High School) Fall 3:41 152 - Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 160 - Zach Wells (Browning High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Fall 5:54

- Zach Wells (Browning High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Fall 5:54 170 - Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) over Wind Augare (Browning High School) Fall 0:21

- Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) over Wind Augare (Browning High School) Fall 0:21 182 - Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Brendyn Whiteman (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brendyn Whiteman (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Cody Vergeront (Glacier High School) over Sjames Whitcomb (Browning High School) Fall 3:06

Match No. 5 — Ronan High School defeated Deer Lodge High School 72-0

103 - Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 120 - Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) over Katie Johnson (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:25

- Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) over Katie Johnson (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:25 126 - James Kenelty (Ronan High School) over Orrin Hansen (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:25

- James Kenelty (Ronan High School) over Orrin Hansen (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:25 132 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 138 - Koda King (Ronan High School) over Jamie Rivers - Ross (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:00

- Koda King (Ronan High School) over Jamie Rivers - Ross (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:00 145 - Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Unknown Unknown (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:21

- Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Unknown Unknown (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:21 152 - Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) over Lexi Lunceford (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:30

- Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) over Lexi Lunceford (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:30 160 - Brady Hout (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brady Hout (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) over Ian Denty (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 1:04

- Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) over Ian Denty (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 1:04 205 - Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Max Morency (Ronan High School) over Blake Ward (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 1:19

Match No. 6 — Libby High School defeated Plains / Hot Springs 54-23

103 - August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Riley Osborn (Libby High School) Fall 1:22

- August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Riley Osborn (Libby High School) Fall 1:22 113 - Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 0:36

- Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 0:36 120 - Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) Fall 0:02

- John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) Fall 0:02 132 - Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Dawson Rose (Libby High School) TF 15-0

- Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Dawson Rose (Libby High School) TF 15-0 138 - Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) over Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 0:38

- Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) over Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 0:38 145 - Brady Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) over Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) Fall 1:37

- Brady Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) over Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) Fall 1:37 152 - Joey Wise (Libby High School) over Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 1:05

- Joey Wise (Libby High School) over Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 1:05 160 - Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) over Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 1:39

- Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) over Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 1:39 170 - James Warner (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- James Warner (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Gaige Bache (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Gaige Bache (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 7 — Missoula Sentinel advances with a bye

Match No. 8 — Columbia Falls High School defeated Bigfork High School 54-12

113 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) over Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:55

- Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) over Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:55 120 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) over Json Merringer (Bigfork High School) Fall 2:00

- Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) over Json Merringer (Bigfork High School) Fall 2:00 126 - Angus Anderson (Bigfork High School) over Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:06

- Angus Anderson (Bigfork High School) over Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:06 132 - Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) over Michael McCarty (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:44

- Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) over Michael McCarty (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:44 138 - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Ryder Nollan (Bigfork High School) Fall 4:18

- Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Ryder Nollan (Bigfork High School) Fall 4:18 145 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork High School) Fall 5:29

- Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork High School) Fall 5:29 152 - Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) over Ian Wolfe (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:22

- Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) over Ian Wolfe (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:22 160 - Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) over Evan Tidwell (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:19

- Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) over Evan Tidwell (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:19 182 - Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 285 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 103 - Traic Fainter (Bigfork High School) over Jaxson Sterling (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 0:28

Match No. 9 — Frenchtown High School defeated Townsend High School 72-6

113 - Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) over JR Harrel (Townsend High School) Fall 2:39

- Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) over JR Harrel (Townsend High School) Fall 2:39 120 - Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) Fall 0:25

- Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) Fall 0:25 132 - Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Jett Campbell (Frenchtown High School) over Ace Edgerton (Townsend High School) Fall 5:16

- Jett Campbell (Frenchtown High School) over Ace Edgerton (Townsend High School) Fall 5:16 145 - Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) over Dawson Sweat (Townsend High School) Fall 3:30

- Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) over Dawson Sweat (Townsend High School) Fall 3:30 152 - Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) Fall 2:22

- Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) Fall 2:22 160 - Brady Schmill (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brady Schmill (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) Fall 2:55

- Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) Fall 2:55 182 - Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) Fall 1:11

- Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) Fall 1:11 205 - Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) Fall 2:14

- Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) Fall 2:14 285 - Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 10 — St. Ignatius/Charlo High School defeated East Helena High School 42-12

113 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 120 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 126 - Sonny Silverthorne (East Helena High School) over Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 0:19

- Sonny Silverthorne (East Helena High School) over Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 0:19 132 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 138 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 145 - Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Colter DeYoung (East Helena High School) Fall 1:27

- Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Colter DeYoung (East Helena High School) Fall 1:27 152 - Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 160 - Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Layne Powers (East Helena High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Layne Powers (East Helena High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 11 — Flathead High School defeated Glacier High School 56-12

120 - Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) Fall 1:30

- Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) Fall 1:30 126 - Connor Johnson (Glacier High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 0:55

- Connor Johnson (Glacier High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 0:55 132 - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Raenan Allumbaugh (Flathead High School) Fall 3:20

- Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Raenan Allumbaugh (Flathead High School) Fall 3:20 138 - Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) over Clifford Nance (Glacier High School) Fall 0:32

- Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) over Clifford Nance (Glacier High School) Fall 0:32 145 - Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) over Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) Dec 9-2

- Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) over Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) Dec 9-2 152 - Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) over Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) Maj 14-3

- Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) over Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) Maj 14-3 160 - Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Maj 12-1

- Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Maj 12-1 170 - Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) Fall 1:32

- Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) Fall 1:32 182 - Xander Winter (Flathead High School) over Stewart Ackroyd (Glacier High School) Fall 0:27

- Xander Winter (Flathead High School) over Stewart Ackroyd (Glacier High School) Fall 0:27 205 - Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) over Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) Fall 2:33

- Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) over Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) Fall 2:33 285 - Logan Lang (Flathead High School) over Ethan Dimaio (Glacier High School) Fall 1:11

- Logan Lang (Flathead High School) over Ethan Dimaio (Glacier High School) Fall 1:11 103 - Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - William Barnes (Flathead High School) over Garrett Bosch (Glacier High School) Dec 9-4

Match No. 12 — Polson High School defeated Browning High School 36-30

120 - Maddilyn Huffine (Polson High School) over Joslyn Grinsell (Browning High School) Fall 1:04

- Maddilyn Huffine (Polson High School) over Joslyn Grinsell (Browning High School) Fall 1:04 126 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 132 - Micah Craig (Polson High School) over Sno Momberg (Browning High School) Fall 0:49

- Micah Craig (Polson High School) over Sno Momberg (Browning High School) Fall 0:49 138 - Quinton Campos (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Quinton Campos (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - Tahj Wells (Browning High School) over Noah Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 1:30

- Tahj Wells (Browning High School) over Noah Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 1:30 152 - Casey Trosper (Polson High School) over Aubriana Momberg (Browning High School) Fall 0:25

- Casey Trosper (Polson High School) over Aubriana Momberg (Browning High School) Fall 0:25 160 - David Sharp (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- David Sharp (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Sandra Augare (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Sandra Augare (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 205 - Brendyn Whiteman (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brendyn Whiteman (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Lincoln Burrough (Polson High School) over James Whitcomb (Browning High School) Fall 1:27

- Lincoln Burrough (Polson High School) over James Whitcomb (Browning High School) Fall 1:27 103 - Ryley Knutson (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Ryley Knutson (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Braedon Iliff (Polson High School) over Emily Williams (Browning High School) Fall 0:09

Match No. 13 — Ronan High School defeated Libby High School 44-24

120 - Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) Fall 1:38

- Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) Fall 1:38 126 - James Kenelty (Ronan High School) over Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) Dec 4-3

- James Kenelty (Ronan High School) over Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) Dec 4-3 132 - Koda King (Ronan High School) over Dawson Rose (Libby High School) Fall 0:37

- Koda King (Ronan High School) over Dawson Rose (Libby High School) Fall 0:37 138 - Fortino Silva (Ronan High School) over Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) Fall 2:43

- Fortino Silva (Ronan High School) over Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) Fall 2:43 145 - Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) Fall 2:50

- Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) Fall 2:50 152 - Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) over Joey Wise (Libby High School) Maj 10-2

- Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) over Joey Wise (Libby High School) Maj 10-2 160 - Brady Hout (Ronan High School) over Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) Fall 1:17

- Brady Hout (Ronan High School) over Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) Fall 1:17 170 - Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) over James Warner (Libby High School) Maj 9-0

- Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) over James Warner (Libby High School) Maj 9-0 182 - Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) Fall 3:22

- Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) Fall 3:22 205 - Gaige Bache (Libby High School) over Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan High School) Fall 3:11

- Gaige Bache (Libby High School) over Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan High School) Fall 3:11 285 - Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Max Morency (Ronan High School) Fall 3:18

- Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Max Morency (Ronan High School) Fall 3:18 103 - Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) over Riley Osborn (Libby High School) Dec 7-0

- Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) over Riley Osborn (Libby High School) Dec 7-0 113 - Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) Fall 3:23

Match No. 14 — Plains / Hot Springs defeated Deer Lodge High School 48-18

120 - Katie Johnson (Deer Lodge High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Katie Johnson (Deer Lodge High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Orrin Hansen (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:24

- John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Orrin Hansen (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:24 132 - Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Jamie Rivers - Ross (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 1:20

- Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Jamie Rivers - Ross (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 1:20 145 - David Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) over Mercedes Shindurling (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:25

- David Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) over Mercedes Shindurling (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 0:25 152 - Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) over Lexi Lunceford (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 2:23

- Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) over Lexi Lunceford (Deer Lodge High School) Fall 2:23 160 - Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 182 - Ian Denty (Deer Lodge High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Ian Denty (Deer Lodge High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 285 - Paul Pavlik (Deer Lodge High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Paul Pavlik (Deer Lodge High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 15 — Columbia Falls High School defeated Missoula Sentinel 65-12

120 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:42

- Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:42 126 - Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) over Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:38

- Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) over Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:38 132 - Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:09

- Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:09 138 - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 2:40

- Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 2:40 152 - Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:39

- Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:39 160 - Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) over Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 2:15

- Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) over Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 2:15 170 - Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:14

- Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:14 182 - Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 0:13

- Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 0:13 205 - Josh Price (Columbia Falls High School) over Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 4:59

- Josh Price (Columbia Falls High School) over Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 4:59 285 - Logan Speed (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Logan Speed (Columbia Falls High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - Jaxson Sterling (Columbia Falls High School) over Colton Smith (Missoula Sentinel) TF 15-0

- Jaxson Sterling (Columbia Falls High School) over Colton Smith (Missoula Sentinel) TF 15-0 113 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) over Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 2:38

Match No. 16 — Missoula Sentinel advances with a bye

Match No. 17 — Frenchtown High School defeated Flathead High School 54-21

126 - Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 0:42

- Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 0:42 132 - Raenan Allumbaugh (Flathead High School) over Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) Fall 1:58

- Raenan Allumbaugh (Flathead High School) over Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) Fall 1:58 138 - Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) over Jett Campbell (Frenchtown High School) Fall 1:48

- Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) over Jett Campbell (Frenchtown High School) Fall 1:48 145 - Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) over Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) Fall 2:56

- Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) over Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) Fall 2:56 152 - Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) Fall 3:34

- Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) Fall 3:34 160 - Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) over Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) Fall 2:57

- Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) over Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) Fall 2:57 170 - Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Dillon Warner (Frenchtown High School) Fall 5:08

- Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Dillon Warner (Frenchtown High School) Fall 5:08 182 - Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Xander Winter (Flathead High School) Fall 0:34

- Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Xander Winter (Flathead High School) Fall 0:34 205 - Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) Fall 3:11

- Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) Fall 3:11 285 - Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Logan Lang (Flathead High School) Fall 5:22

- Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Logan Lang (Flathead High School) Fall 5:22 103 - Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) Fall 1:58

- Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) Fall 1:58 113 - Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) over William Barnes (Flathead High School) Fall 1:10

- Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) over William Barnes (Flathead High School) Fall 1:10 120 - Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) Dec 2-0

Match No. 18 — Ronan High School defeated Columbia Falls High School 35-34

126 - Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) over James Kenelty (Ronan High School) Maj 8-0

- Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) over James Kenelty (Ronan High School) Maj 8-0 132 - Koda King (Ronan High School) over Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 3:32

- Koda King (Ronan High School) over Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 3:32 138 - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Fortino Silva (Ronan High School) Fall 1:27

- Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Fortino Silva (Ronan High School) Fall 1:27 145 - Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 8-4

- Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 8-4 152 - Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) over Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 2:19

- Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) over Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 2:19 160 - Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) over Brady Hout (Ronan High School) Fall 0:46

- Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) over Brady Hout (Ronan High School) Fall 0:46 170 - Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) over Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) Fall 3:42

- Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) over Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) Fall 3:42 182 - Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:18

- Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:18 205 - Josh Price (Columbia Falls High School) over Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan High School) Fall 1:05

- Josh Price (Columbia Falls High School) over Tirza Two-Teeth (Ronan High School) Fall 1:05 285 - Max Morency (Ronan High School) over Logan Speed (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:26

- Max Morency (Ronan High School) over Logan Speed (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:26 103 - Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) over Jaxson Sterling (Columbia Falls High School) TF 18-3

- Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) over Jaxson Sterling (Columbia Falls High School) TF 18-3 113 - Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 10-6

- Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 10-6 120 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) over Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) Fall 2:51

Match No. 19 — Glacier High School defeated Townsend High School 42-36

126 - Connor Johnson (Glacier High School) over Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) Fall 1:23

- Connor Johnson (Glacier High School) over Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) Fall 1:23 132 - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Korbin Baldwin (Glacier High School) over Ace Edgerton (Townsend High School) Fall 4:32

- Korbin Baldwin (Glacier High School) over Ace Edgerton (Townsend High School) Fall 4:32 145 - Griffin Hunt (Townsend High School) over Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) Fall 2:39

- Griffin Hunt (Townsend High School) over Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) Fall 2:39 152 - Dawson Sweat (Townsend High School) over Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) Fall 0:43

- Dawson Sweat (Townsend High School) over Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) Fall 0:43 160 - Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Fall 0:46

- Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Fall 0:46 170 - Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) Fall 0:39

- Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) Fall 0:39 182 - Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) over Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) Fall 0:52

- Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) over Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) Fall 0:52 205 - Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) over Stewart Ackroyd (Glacier High School) Fall 1:23

- Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) over Stewart Ackroyd (Glacier High School) Fall 1:23 285 - Ethan Dimaio (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Ethan Dimaio (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brooke Yeadon (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Garrett Bosch (Glacier High School) over JR Harrel (Townsend High School) Fall 0:32

- Garrett Bosch (Glacier High School) over JR Harrel (Townsend High School) Fall 0:32 120 - Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 20 — Libby High School defeated Missoula Sentinel 62-12

126 - Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) over Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:12

- Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) over Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:12 132 - Dawson Rose (Libby High School) over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 4:44

- Dawson Rose (Libby High School) over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 4:44 138 - Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) Dec 13-6

- Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) Dec 13-6 145 - Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 152 - Joey Wise (Libby High School) over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:53

- Joey Wise (Libby High School) over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:53 160 - Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) over Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) Fall 1:57

- Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) over Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) Fall 1:57 170 - James Warner (Libby High School) over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 3:47

- James Warner (Libby High School) over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 3:47 182 - Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) TF 22-7

- Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) TF 22-7 205 - Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) over Gaige Bache (Libby High School) Fall 1:08

- Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) over Gaige Bache (Libby High School) Fall 1:08 285 - Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - Riley Osborn (Libby High School) over Colton Smith (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 3:25

- Riley Osborn (Libby High School) over Colton Smith (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 3:25 113 - Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) over Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:48

- Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) over Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:48 120 - Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 1:37

Match No. 21 — St. Ignatius/Charlo High School defeated Polson High School 48-21

132 - Isaiah Fields (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Isaiah Fields (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 145 - Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Noah Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 0:00

- Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Noah Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 0:00 152 - Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Casey Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 0:19

- Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Casey Trosper (Polson High School) Fall 0:19 160 - Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Noah Anderson (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Noah Anderson (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Deago Hostetler (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Lincoln Burrough (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Lincoln Burrough (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 103 - Ryley Knutson (Polson High School) over Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Dec 7-1

- Ryley Knutson (Polson High School) over Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Dec 7-1 113 - Braedon Iliff (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Braedon Iliff (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 120 - Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Micah Craig (Polson High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 22 — Plains / Hot Springs defeated Bigfork High School 24-22

132 - Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Michael McCarty (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:45

- Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Michael McCarty (Bigfork High School) Fall 1:45 138 - Ryder Nollan (Bigfork High School) over Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Dec 12-6

- Ryder Nollan (Bigfork High School) over Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Dec 12-6 145 - David Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork High School) Fall 5:43

- David Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork High School) Fall 5:43 152 - Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) over Ian Wolfe (Bigfork High School) Fall 4:31

- Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) over Ian Wolfe (Bigfork High School) Fall 4:31 160 - Evan Tidwell (Bigfork High School) over Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) Dec 11-6

- Evan Tidwell (Bigfork High School) over Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) Dec 11-6 170 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 182 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 205 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 285 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 103 - Traic Fainter (Bigfork High School) over August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 0:56

- Traic Fainter (Bigfork High School) over August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 0:56 113 - Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork High School) over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) Maj 13-3

- Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork High School) over Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) Maj 13-3 120 - Json Merringer (Bigfork High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Json Merringer (Bigfork High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Angus Anderson (Bigfork High School) Fall 2:44

Match No. 23 — Browning High School defeated East Helena High School 48-12

132 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 138 - Quenton Campos (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Quenton Campos (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - Tahj Wells (Browning High School) over Colter DeYoung (East Helena High School) Fall 3:20

- Tahj Wells (Browning High School) over Colter DeYoung (East Helena High School) Fall 3:20 152 - Aubriana Momberg (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Aubriana Momberg (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 160 - David Sharp (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- David Sharp (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 - Beatrice Kipp (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Beatrice Kipp (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 205 - Brendyn Whiteman (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brendyn Whiteman (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Layne Powers (East Helena High School) over Sjames Whitcomb (Browning High School) Fall 1:41

- Layne Powers (East Helena High School) over Sjames Whitcomb (Browning High School) Fall 1:41 103 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 113 - Emily Williams (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Emily Williams (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 120 - Joslyn Grinsell (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Joslyn Grinsell (Browning High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Sonny Silverthorne (East Helena High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match No. 24 — Deer Lodge advances with a bye

Match No. 25 — Frenchtown High School defeated Ronan High School 48-21

145 - Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) Dec 7-3

- Landon Bishop (Ronan High School) over Zane Martin (Frenchtown High School) Dec 7-3 152 - Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) Fall 2:50

- Gavin McLean (Frenchtown High School) over Caleb Cheff (Ronan High School) Fall 2:50 160 - Brady Schmill (Frenchtown High School) over Brady Hout (Ronan High School) Fall 5:12

- Brady Schmill (Frenchtown High School) over Brady Hout (Ronan High School) Fall 5:12 170 - Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) over Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) Fall 5:45

- Smokey Stoker (Frenchtown High School) over Tristan Fisher (Ronan High School) Fall 5:45 182 - Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) Fall 1:22

- Noah Rausch (Frenchtown High School) over Jamison Webster (Ronan High School) Fall 1:22 205 - Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Brody Harris (Frenchtown High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Max Morency (Ronan High School) Dec 3-0

- Philip Herald (Frenchtown High School) over Max Morency (Ronan High School) Dec 3-0 103 - Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) Fall 4:58

- Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown High School) over Ian Dillard (Ronan High School) Fall 4:58 113 - Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) Fall 3:25

- Ridge Cote (Ronan High School) over Corbin Long (Frenchtown High School) Fall 3:25 120 - Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) over Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) Fall 1:02

- Gavin Bauman (Frenchtown High School) over Tyson Lake (Ronan High School) Fall 1:02 126 - Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over James Kenelty (Ronan High School) Dec 4-3

- Gabe Mobley (Frenchtown High School) over James Kenelty (Ronan High School) Dec 4-3 132 - Koda King (Ronan High School) over Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) Fall 3:40

- Koda King (Ronan High School) over Roman Duke (Frenchtown High School) Fall 3:40 138 - Fortino Silva (Ronan High School) over Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown High School) Fall 3:20

Match No. 26 — Flathead High School defeated Columbia Falls High School 33-33 (Tie Breaker: wins: 7.0 vs. 6.0)

145 - Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) over Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 5-2

- Colton Kuka (Flathead High School) over Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 5-2 152 - Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) over Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:14

- Gunnar Thompson (Flathead High School) over Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 1:14 160 - Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) over Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) Dec 3-2

- Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls High School) over Tynan Krause (Flathead High School) Dec 3-2 170 - Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 7-2

- Mason Doran (Flathead High School) over Brandon Role (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 7-2 182 - Xander Winter (Flathead High School) over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 2:43

- Xander Winter (Flathead High School) over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 2:43 205 - Josh Price (Columbia Falls High School) over Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) Fall 2:27

- Josh Price (Columbia Falls High School) over Ben McConnell (Flathead High School) Fall 2:27 285 - Logan Lang (Flathead High School) over Logan Speed (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 5:53

- Logan Lang (Flathead High School) over Logan Speed (Columbia Falls High School) Fall 5:53 103 - Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Davin Naldret (Flathead High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) over William Barnes (Flathead High School) Fall 3:03

- Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls High School) over William Barnes (Flathead High School) Fall 3:03 120 - Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 6-0

- Gannon Wisher (Flathead High School) over Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls High School) Dec 6-0 126 - Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 3:14

- Logan Riley (Columbia Falls High School) over Walter Hammett (Flathead High School) Fall 3:14 132 - Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) over Jackson Heino (Flathead High School) Fall 3:01

- Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls High School) over Jackson Heino (Flathead High School) Fall 3:01 138 - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls High School) over Cade Gardner (Flathead High School) Fall 1:32

Match No. 27 — Libby High School defeated Glacier High School 57-18

145 - Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) over Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) Fall 5:14

- Seth Doolan (Glacier High School) over Cael Schwindt (Libby High School) Fall 5:14 152 - Joey Wise (Libby High School) over Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) Fall 3:42

- Joey Wise (Libby High School) over Mark Ahner (Glacier High School) Fall 3:42 160 - Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Fall 3:46

- Matthew Niemi (Libby High School) over Grayson Barcus (Glacier High School) Fall 3:46 170 - James Warner (Libby High School) over Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) Fall 0:27

- James Warner (Libby High School) over Jeremy Scott (Glacier High School) Fall 0:27 182 - Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Stewart Ackroyd (Glacier High School) Fall 0:49

- Jace DeShazer (Libby High School) over Stewart Ackroyd (Glacier High School) Fall 0:49 205 - Gaige Bache (Libby High School) over Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) Fall 2:35

- Gaige Bache (Libby High School) over Aidan Baier (Glacier High School) Fall 2:35 285 - Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Ethan Dimaio (Glacier High School) Fall 2:18

- Aydan Williamson (Libby High School) over Ethan Dimaio (Glacier High School) Fall 2:18 103 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier High School) over Riley Osborn (Libby High School) Fall 2:19

- Brooke Yeadon (Glacier High School) over Riley Osborn (Libby High School) Fall 2:19 113 - Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) over Garrett Bosch (Glacier High School) Dec 6-5

- Xavier Reatz (Libby High School) over Garrett Bosch (Glacier High School) Dec 6-5 120 - Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) Fall 3:01

- Marley Erickson (Libby High School) over Emily Pedron (Glacier High School) Fall 3:01 126 - Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) over Connor Johnson (Glacier High School) Fall 1:08

- Zekiah Meyers (Libby High School) over Connor Johnson (Glacier High School) Fall 1:08 132 - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Dawson Rose (Libby High School) Fall 1:56

- Teegan Vasquez (Glacier High School) over Dawson Rose (Libby High School) Fall 1:56 138 - Elijah Edwards (Libby High School) over Korbin Baldwin (Glacier High School) Fall 3:23

Match No. 28 — Missoula Sentinel defeated Townsend High School 42-28

145 - Griffin Hunt (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Griffin Hunt (Townsend High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 152 - Dawson Sweat (Townsend High School) over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 0:26

- Dawson Sweat (Townsend High School) over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 0:26 160 - Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) over Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) Inj 2:00

- Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) over Riley Richtmyer (Townsend High School) Inj 2:00 170 - Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 0:43

- Klause Rauser (Townsend High School) over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 0:43 182 - Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) over Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) Fall 1:19

- Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) over Walker Spurlock (Townsend High School) Fall 1:19 205 - Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) over Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 2:42

- Julian Stewart (Townsend High School) over Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) Fall 2:42 285 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 103 - Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 - Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) over JR Harrel (Townsend High School) Fall 3:40

- Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) over JR Harrel (Townsend High School) Fall 3:40 120 - Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) over Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) Fall 3:11

- Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) over Blake Wellenstein (Townsend High School) Fall 3:11 132 - Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 138 - Ace Edgerton (Townsend High School) over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) Maj 10-1

Match No. 29 — St. Ignatius/Charlo High School defeated Plains / Hot Springs 42-30

138 - Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Will James Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 145 - David Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) over Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:09

- David Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) over Codiak Killorn (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 1:09 152 - Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 1:13

- Charley Adams (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 1:13 160 - Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 3:08

- Chance Bockman (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Spur Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 3:08 170 - Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Canyon Sargent (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 182 - George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 205 - George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- George Ranney (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 285 - Double Forfeit

- Double Forfeit 103 - Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 3:03

- Kody Dillard (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over August Courville (Plains / Hot Springs) Fall 3:03 113 - Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 120 - Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- Dillion Dwelle (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

- John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 132 - Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) over Isaiah Fields (St. Ignatius/Charlo High School) Fall 0:56

Match No. 30 — St. Ignatius/Charlo High School defeated Polson High School 48-21