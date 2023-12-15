Watch Now
Scripps News Special Report: The Medical Breakthroughs of 2023

Scripps News looks back at the significant medical advances of 2023, including new treatments for RSV and the rapid spread of affordable AI tools.
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 21:59:26-05

2023 was a big year for medical advancements, from the patient's hospital room to the laboratories where new treatments are engineered.

Scripps News reviews notable health news of the year, from the first fully approved drug to treat Alzheimer's disease to the shortage of diabetes drugs that have been re-prescribed for weight loss.

We visit labs where AI and off-the-shelf tools are making expensive health tech vastly more accessible, and hear from doctors who are experimenting with nanoparticles to deliver drugs in safe dosages to the brain.

